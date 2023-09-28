Delta Mayor George Harvie says criminal activity is “rampant” in the port due to a lack of funds for policing. (Grace Kennedy file photo)

Delta Mayor George Harvie says criminal activity is “rampant” in the port due to a lack of funds for policing. (Grace Kennedy file photo)

Organized crime corrupting B.C. ports, mayor expects problem to get worse

Delta’s George Harvie says more police resources needed to fortify security in wake of new report

A new report about policing of Metro Vancouver port terminal facilities says there’s “literally no downside” for organized criminals to set up shop, and one British Columbia city is sounding the alarm.

Delta Mayor George Harvie says the city commissioned the report about the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s Roberts Bank Terminal amid “rampant” criminal activity due to a lack of funds for policing.

The report by consultants Peter German and Doug LePard, both former police officers, examines the past and present state of port security since the disbanding of the Ports Canada Police in 1997.

It says B.C. ports have been corrupted by the infiltration of organized crime groups, including the Hells Angels, as well as Russian, Asian and South Asian criminal organizations and Mexican drug cartels.

Harvie says the lack of police resources dedicated to port facilities means criminal activities such as drug trafficking will only get worse, highlighting the need to “fortify” Canada’s ports to protect communities and national security.

The Roberts Bank Terminal is the country’s largest container terminal and handles upwards of three million containers annually, and expansion plans will see that number increase to more than five million once completed.

READ ALSO: Container shipments drop at Port of Vancouver along with the economy

CrimePorts

Previous story
Winter tires required by October 1
Next story
100 Mile RCMP report: One dead in head-on Highway 97 collision

Just Posted

A smoke column from the Gatcho Lake Fire towers over the Eliguk Lake Lodge on Aug. 16, one day before an evacuation order was issued for the area for the second time this fire season. (Jennifer Tolland photo - Eliguk Lake Lodge)
Wildfire alerts downgraded west of Quesnel

The Cariboo Regional District board meeting Sept. 28, 2023. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Regional District seeks funding for fire smart initiatives

Highway 97 was partially closed Saturday morning following a multivehicle incident. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile RCMP report: One dead in head-on Highway 97 collision

Delegates at the Union of B.C. Municipalities have endorsed five resolutions brought forward by the Cariboo Regional District, including a call for more support from the province for towns and cities to implement reconciliation efforts. (UBCM Photo)
B.C. municipalities endorse Cariboo call for provincial support for reconciliation