John Langford shaking hands with Governor General Julie Payette. MCpl Mathieu Gaudreault, Rideau Hall, photo.

Order of Merit for 100 Mile born and raised police officer

100 Mile House is home to a proud mom.

John Langford, born and raised in 100 Mile, was awarded an Order of Merit in the Police Forces at the end of January, which recognizes exceptional service or performance of duty over an extended period. He took his family (including his mom, Beth Langford, from 100 Mile) to Rideau Hall in Ottawa where he received the award from Governor General Julie Payette.

“It was humbling for sure. Policing is something that I wanted to do since I was a kid so it was kind of surreal being there. Just kinda putting everything that I’ve done over the last 20-some odd years, all of it kind of coming together. At that point, it was pretty surreal.”

Langford’s first day with police was at age five in 100 Mile House after winning a contest when he was a kid.

Langford graduated from Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School in 1989 and spent seven years in the military before joining the Calgary Police service where he’s been since 1998.

“I have worked for many years on the street, investigative roles, surveillance units, and an Intelligence Unit where we focused on counter-terrorism and extremism. I am currently a Detective and I teach police recruits in our academy.”

Langford also received a life-saving award in 2008, deployed in Afghanistan for a year as a police officer (as a mentor and advisor to the Afghan National Police in the area of Human Trafficking and Human Smuggling), deployed to the Ukraine in 2015, 2016 and 2017 to teach the Ukraine Patrol Police and has been working with homeless veterans for more than 10 years. Furthermore, he’s played an important role with Special Olympics Afghanistan.

Langford says he didn’t think he’d ever be rewarded for basically doing his job.

“All my partners that I’ve worked with and everybody else, we all put on a uniform and do it every day and then all of a sudden you’re getting recognized at a fairly high level.”

Since he’s with Calgary police, as opposed to RCMP, he says it’s not that likely that he’ll ever end up working for 100 Mile RCMP but when the fires started in 2017 he was here visiting family.

“We came back to Calgary and I put forth a proposal, because there’s a couple of other police officers here with Calgary police that are from 100 Mile House, and what I wanted to do was see if we could grab a couple of trucks, Calgary police trucks, and go out there and help out. So if we talk about would I come back, yeah absolutely and it’s actually something I tried to do.”

Langford’s dad passed away due to Parkinson’s just days before Langford received the official word he would receive the award though he says his mom had told him earlier that they had heard it would happen.

“It would have been nice to have him there as well, but I’m happy he knew about it.”

Langford says he’s grateful for his family supporting him every step of the way.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

John Langford and his family in Rideau Hall.

Previous story
Substitute teacher arrested after gun fires in Alabama classroom
Next story
Provincial government needs to fund search and rescue: CRD

Just Posted

Provincial government needs to fund search and rescue: CRD

CRD board wants NCLGA resolution calling on the province to ensure secured funding is in place for SAR groups

Former 100 Mile Curling Club member to represent province

Hannah Lindner played at the club from 2008 to 2015

Order of Merit for 100 Mile born and raised police officer

100 Mile House is home to a proud mom. John Langford, born… Continue reading

Second confirmed case of measles in 100 Mile House

Case is connected to earlier measles case

Province gives CRD $25,000 towards new Emergency Operations Centre

‘The CRD is working towards constructing a new Emergency Operations Centre’

Protective human chain forms around Victoria mosque for Friday prayer

Islanders stand arm-in-arm to show support in aftermath of New Zealand shootings

Boy who went missing from park remains largest probe in Victoria police history

The four-year old Victoria boy went missing without a trace on March 24, 1991

WestJet sticking with Boeing 737 Max once planes certified to fly

WestJet had expected to add two more of the planes this year to increase its fleet to 13

B.C. driver caught going 207 km/h on motorcycle along Okanagan Highway

A motorcyclist was caught by Kelowna RCMP going 207 km/h on Highway 97C

Protective human chain forms around B.C. mosque for Friday prayer

Vancouver Islanders stand arm-in-arm to show support in aftermath of New Zealand shootings

B.C. fire department offers tips to keep your home safe during wildfire season

With wildfire season getting closer, the Penticton Fire Dept. offer tips to keep your home safe

Fierce house cat spotted as ‘aggressor’ in face off with coyote in B.C. backyard

North Vancouver resident Norm Lee captures orange cat versus coyote in backyard showdown

Wilson-Raybould to reveal more details, documents on SNC-Lavalin affair

Former attorney general has written to the House of Commons justice committee

Anti-discrimination group wants to map offenders with cross-Canada hate atlas

Morgane Oger Foundation issues call for volunteers to help build Canadian Atlas of Populist Extremism

Most Read