Opium found stuffed in furniture, machinery entering B.C.

Border services officers discovered nearly 200kg of opium inside two shipping containers entering B.C. in August. (Photo courtesy of Canada Border Services Agency)Border services officers discovered nearly 200kg of opium inside two shipping containers entering B.C. in August. (Photo courtesy of Canada Border Services Agency)
Border services officers discovered nearly 200kg of opium inside two shipping containers entering B.C. in August. (Photo courtesy of Canada Border Services Agency)Border services officers discovered nearly 200kg of opium inside two shipping containers entering B.C. in August. (Photo courtesy of Canada Border Services Agency)

Border agents stopped nearly 200 kilograms of opium from entering B.C. in August, after discovering the drug hidden inside two inbound shipping containers.

The Canada Border Services Agency says the first bust was made on Aug. 15 at the Burnaby Container Examination Facility, when a team of officers and drug detecting dogs found 150 kilograms of opium stuffed inside a piece of steel machinery.

Two weeks later, on Aug. 28, another team of officers and dogs at the Tsawwassen Container Examination Facility discovered another 46 kilograms of the illicit drug concealed in a piece of furniture.

CBSA says both seizures have been referred to B.C. RCMP for investigation.

READ ALSO: Trio of grizzlies safely relocated out of Nelson area

border agencyCrimeDrugs

Previous story
B.C. MLA speaks out against insults targeting her appearance

Just Posted

Rayleen Dan, from left, Peyton Dan, and Brycen George, show the sweet stickers they received for coming to participate in the Orange T-Shirt Jam event on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Orange T-Shirt Skate Jam, Canim Lake skaterboarder inspires Williams Lake youth

On the road to Nemiah Valley, west of Williams Lake, a log gateway marks the entrance to Tsilhqot’in Title Lands. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
TNG reasserts mining policy for mineral exploration in Chilcotin

Searchers are combing the backcountry through the B.C. Interior in search of 66-year-old David Young of Prince George, missing more than a week. (Submitted photo)
UPDATE: Missing Prince George man found near Logan Lake

A sandhill crane spends time in a field during a Cariboo summer. (Jamie Crego)
Cariboo Chilcotin a summer breeding ground for sandhill cranes