Open burning prohibitions to be rescinded Sept. 30

The Cariboo Fire Centre will rescind all open burning prohibitions in the Cariboo Fire Centre as of Wednesday Sept. 30 at noon. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Cariboo Fire Centre is rescinding all open burning prohibitions in the Cariboo Fire Centre as of Wednesday, Sept. 30 at noon.

Category 2 and 3 open fires will once again be allowed throughout the CFC’s jurisdiction, due to favourable weather conditions and a decreased wildfire risk in the region, the CFC stated in a release.

“Local governments may still have their own burning restrictions in place, so people should always check with local authorities before lighting any fire of any size,” the CFC states.

The following activities will be allowed throughout the CFC’s jurisdiction:

Category 2 open burning:

• the burning of stubble or grass over an area less than 0.2 hectares

• one or two concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide

• the use of sky lanterns

• the use of tiki torches and chimineas

• the use of fireworks, including firecrackers

• the use of burn barrels or burning cages of any size or description

• the use of binary exploding targets (e.g. for target practice); and

• the use of air curtain burners (forced-air burning systems)

Category 3 open burning:

• any fire larger than two metres high by three metres wide

• three or more consecutively burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide

• one or more burning windrows; and

• burning stubble or grass over an area greater than 0.2 hectares

Anyone wishing to light a Category 3 open fire must obtain a burn registration number ahead of time by calling 1-888-797-1717. More information about open burning is available online: http://ow.ly/TMqx30pBJ9F.

Prior to conducting burning activities, the public is reminded to observe local site conditions and pay attention to current and predicted weather forecasts. Anyone who lights, fuels, or makes use of open fire must comply with the Environmental Management Act and the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation. Burning anything other than clean woody debris requires a permit or approval from the Ministry of Environment.

People are also required to check local venting conditions prior to lighting an open fire. Venting reports can be found online, along with an interactive map of venting index zones and the current venting index: http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/epd/epdpa/venting/.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call *5555 on a cellphone or 1-800-663-5555 toll-free. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit: www.bcwildfire.ca.

