The Kure Cannabis Society co-owner Adam Mussell in front of the licensed pot shop that opened for business on June 21. (Jennifer Feinberg/The Progress)

Only legal pot shop between Vancouver and Kamloops now open

Private cannabis store on Skwah land in Chilliwack is first B.C. licensee to be Indigenous owned

The Kure Cannabis Society owner called it a “proud day” Friday as the store opened its doors as a licensed private cannabis retail operation on Skwah First Nation in Chilliwack.

It’s the only legal pot shop between Vancouver and Kamloops.

“It feels great. It’s a very proud day today for us,” said Kure owner Adam Mussell.

The Kure Cannabis Society also became the first Indigenous-owned store to be licensed to operate on Indigenous land in B.C.

The Mussells decided to shut down the dispensary well ahead of legalization last year, with intent of re-opening as soon as they obtained the licence to sell non-medical cannabis.

Preparations have been months in the making.

They’ve been racing to file security clearance application forms and criminal record checks for staff, but they were able to handle the soft opening on June 21.

So what will be different now?

“The product will be much safer and consistent,” Mussell replied. “It means people who might be scared to try it can do so safely, with the reassurance it meets all standards.”

The Kure’s re-opening happened to be on National Indigenous Peoples Day, which Mussell called “great timing.”

Traffic was steady on the first day.

“It’s been very busy,” Mussell noted.

Already his phone is blowing up from people trying to contact him to discuss the possibility of franchising.

“This example just shows that between government and Indigenous, we can work together,” Mussell said. “I think I’ve proven it can work.”

READ MORE: In line to be the first is The Kure

The Kure first opened up in May 2018 as the first pot shop on First Nations land in Chilliwack, followed soon after by Indigenous Bloom. On July 12, 2018 both shops were raided by the RCMP and both opened again for business soon after.

But while Indigenous Bloom remained open citing legislation under the First Nation’s land code provisions, even starting a second shop, Mussell said he shut down The Kure in October deciding to complete the application process and await provincial approval.

Mussell said he and his wife, Carrie, found working with the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch staff to be excellent, and he credits Carrie with successfully overseeing the lengthy application process for the store.

The grand opening is set for Canada Day, Monday, July 1, and Mussell said there will be a live band and a barbecue, as well as overflow parking beside the shop that been cleared. The parking area is RV friendly, and good for people attending the Canada Day fireworks.

READ MORE: Several applications in the queue

@CHWKjourno
jfeinberg@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The Kure Cannabis Society owner Adam Mussell in front of the licensed pot shop. (Jennifer Feinberg/The Progress)

Previous story
Two bear cubs saved near Revelstoke after mother hit by car
Next story
Heroism medal for B.C. woman who tried to save wheelchair-bound man stuck on rail tracks

Just Posted

Highway 97 closed north of Clinton

The highway has been closed due to downed hydro lines

Did you attend 108 Mile Ranch’s 50th birthday celebrations?

Did you attend the 108 Mile Ranch's 50th birthday celebrations this weekend?… Continue reading

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

28 Years Ago (1991): A proposal for a $600,000 seniors housing project… Continue reading

A hidden gem in our own backyard

As someone who is new to town, I am always looking for… Continue reading

Show and Shine raises funds for young hockey players

Cruzers Car Club teams up with Central GM to support Wranglers

Video shows fireworks shot at swan in Alberta

Alberta Fish and Wildlife is investigating the incident in Grande Prairie

Should B.C. get rid of Daylight Saving Time?

The province wants to know, as state governments down south make the move

Air Canada reviewing how crew left sleeping passenger on parked plane

In a Facebook post, the woman said she woke up ‘all alone’ on a ‘cold dark’ aircraft

Air Canada flight forced to turn back to YVR on single engine

Airline says planes are designed to fly on one engine, after aircraft suffered engine problem

Canadians crash out of Women’s World Cup in 0-1 loss to Sweden

Canada missed a chance to tie the game on a penalty shot

Four-year-old boy assaulted at B.C. soccer game

It happened at a weekend tournament in Ashcroft

Top B.C. court upholds ruling that struck down indefinite solitary confinement

Feds had appealed ruling in case brought by B.C. Civil Liberties Association, John Howard Society

Two bear cubs saved near Revelstoke after mother hit by car

Conservation officers trapped the cubs and transported them to a wildlife sanctuary

Heroism medal for B.C. woman who tried to save wheelchair-bound man stuck on rail tracks

Julie Callaghan awarded Carnegie Medal from U.S.-based foundation for ‘extraordinary heroism’

Most Read