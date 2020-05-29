Only four new COVID-19 cases, 228 active across B.C.

B.C. Premier John Horgan, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix speak to religious leaders around the province about reopening limited church services, May 26, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. health officials reported only four new positive tests for COVID-19 May 29, as the province prepares to open up camping, religious services and other activities restricted by the pandemic.

The new cases bring the total active in the province to 228, as infected people recover faster than new cases are detected. There were no new deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic, and no new care homes or other health facilities affected.

As B.C. completes its first week of the second phase of reopening, including pubs, office buildings, museums, galleries and libraries, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry praised the federal government’s latest extension of restrictions on cruise ships.

B.C. schools are preparing to resume on a part-time basis as of Monday, June 1, with voluntary participation for Kindergarten to grade five on alternating days and one day a week for older students, with online instruction continuing in June.

“We commend the federal government’s decision to maintain the restrictions on cruise ships in Canadian waters until October,” Dix and Henry said. “This is the right thing to do for our country and our province right now to prevent the introduction of COVID-19 into our coastal communities.”

Cruise ship traffic is only a small part of B.C.’s tourism industry, which has been brought to a standstill by restrictions that still call for essential travel only between communities.

