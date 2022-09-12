The new Board of Trustees have made their biggest decision so far since being elected in November, that being the hiring of a new superintendent for School District 27. Angie Mindus photo

One trustee position up for grabs in School District 27

Six trustees are unofficially back in by acclaimation

All but one seat on the board of education for Schook District 27 will see familiar faces following the Oct. 15 election.

The nomination period closed at 4 p.m. Sept. 15, with the candidate deadline for withdrawal set for 4 p.m., Sept. 16.

Unofficially, Linda Martens, Zone 1, Mary Forbes, Zone 2, Willow Macdonald, Zone 3, Ciel Patenaude, Zone 4, Angie Delainey, Zone 5 and Anne Kohut, Zone 7, have won by acclamation.

Zone 6 (Williams Lake) trustee Alexis Watch did not seek reelection.

Currently three people are running for the seat; Mike Franklin, Jackie Lahaise and Tricia Ramier McLellan.

School District No 27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin)

