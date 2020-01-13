One man dead after police-involved shooting near Lytton

Two other people in the residence were evacuated safely

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called in after a man died as the result of a police-involved shooting on the Skuppah Reserve south of Lytton.

Lytton RCMP officers were called to a residence in the 1000-block of McIntyre Road shortly before 8 a.m. on Jan. 13, after receiving a report of a distraught man who was said to be in in possession of firearms. Two other people were reported to be in the residence with him.

Shortly after officers arrived, there was a report of gunfire originating from the residence, but no one was injured. The Emergency Response Team, including a Crisis Negotiator, was called to assist. Residents reported a heavy police presence in the area, and someone in Cache Creek who saw police heading to the scene noted they had not seen so many police vehicles in the town since the 2017 wildfires..

The two people in the residence with the armed man were evacuated safely. Negotiations with the man continued, but shortly after 2 p.m. an interaction between the man and police resulted in shots being fired by the police. The man was killed, and police report there were no other injuries.

The IIO BC is now investigating police actions as they relates to the man’s death. Any potential witnesses of the incident are asked to call the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.


