RCMP in front of the Maples where a shooting allegedly took place on the morning of April 18. (Logan Lockhart - Western News)

RCMP in front of the Maples where a shooting allegedly took place on the morning of April 18. (Logan Lockhart - Western News)

UPDATE: One in hospital with serious injuries after shooting near Penticton elementary school

The school went into a hold-and-secure state out of an abundance of caution

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.:

One person is in custody and another is in the hospital after a shooting in the Maples townhouse complex in Penticton.

A 34-year-old man was found inside the townhouse by RCMP, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was then transported to the hospital.

His injuries have been described by RCMP as serious.

“At this time, investigators are unable to provide a description of the suspects or the vehicle they may have fled in. However, based on the information gathered so far, this appears to be a targeted incident with no further risk to the public,” said Cpl. James Grandy.

One person was arrested at the scene.

“Officers will remain on scene to allow time for further investigation,” said Cpl. Grandy.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about this incident to call the Penticton RCMP non-emergency line at 250-492-4300.

Original Story:

A reported shooting at the Maples in Penticton put the nearby Queen’s Park Elementary School on alert early on Tuesday morning.

According to a witness, as many as 14 police vehicles responded to Maple Street after shots were heard around 8:15 a.m.

No police tape was visible at the scene and RCMP had mostly left by 9:15 a.m.

READ ALSO: “Everything is gone’: Multiple homes destroyed in Penticton multiplex fire

Queen’s Park put itself into a hold-and-secure state, not a lockdown, out of an abundance of caution and alerted parents with an email after being contacted by RCMP.

One person was seen being taken away in handcuffs by the RCMP, according to a witness at the scene.

The RCMP have been contacted for more information.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsPentictonPenticton shooting

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. politician ‘pretty pessimistic’ after son loses family doctor to retirement
Next story
6 people died per day from unregulated drug supply so far this year: BC Coroners Service

Just Posted

Tolko Industries Soda Creek Division in Williams Lake will be reducing operations to one shift. Employees were notified Monday, April 17. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Tolko plans reduction to one shift at Soda Creek in Williams Lake, impacting 65 employees

Four wolves caught on a game cam near the end of Saloompt River Road in the Bella Coola Valley on Saturday, April 15. (Julia Michalchuk photo)
Wolves kill dog just outside Bella Coola home

The 100 Mile House Wranglers celebrate winning the Cyclone Taylor Cup in 2016. (100 Mile Free Press historical photo)
ARCHIVES: 100 MIle House Wranglers win Cyclone Taylor Cup in 2016

Farwell Canyon near Riske Creek, B.C. is a destination spot for tourists in the Cariboo Chilcotin and an area where each year mountain bikers from all over would gather for the Four-Twenty Weekend to ride and celebrate the start of riding season. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake mountain bikers raise awareness of Farwell Canyon closure prior to 4/20 event