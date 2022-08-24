Fire crews, including this wildland firefighter in the Southeast Fire Centre, are working hard fighting fires throughout the South Cariboo and the province. (BC Wildfire Service)

One fire remains out of control in 100 Mile zone

Fire near Canoe Lake now classified as Under Control

The BC Wildfire Service is still responding to seven wildfires within the 100 Mile House Zone.

Of the active wildfires, six are classified as under control and one is out of control according to Jessica Mack, Cariboo Fire Centre fire information officer.

“The largest wildfire continues to be one near Canoe Lake which has not grown in size,” Mack said. “The objectives for today are to extend the wet line from 100 feet. The stage of control was updated yesterday to under control.”


