Deni House is a long-term care facility in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Deni House is a long-term care facility in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

One death connected to Deni House COVID-19 outbreak in Williams Lake: Interior Health

There are 10 residents and two staff who have COVID-19 at the long-term care facility

One death has been associated with the COVID-19 outbreak at Deni House long-term care facility in Williams Lake.

Interior Health made the announcement in its update on outbreaks Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 4:30 p.m.

IH is reporting there continues to be 12 cases: 10 residents and two staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.

It does not say whether the death was a resident or staff member.

An outbreak of COVID-19 was declared Oct. 19, 2021.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Previous story
Murder charges laid in shootings that sparked lockdown in Faro, Yukon

Just Posted

South Cariboo Health Foundation fundraiser Brenda Devine said that Starry Nights kicks off Nov.19 and runs until January. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Starry Nights raises money for chest compressor

Deni House is a long-term care facility in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
One death connected to Deni House COVID-19 outbreak in Williams Lake: Interior Health

100 Mile House Wrangler Executive Kim McCoy and president Greg Aiken are organizing a Hockey Fights Cancer fundraiser at Saturday’s game against the Revelstoke Grizzlies. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Wranglers to fight cancer

Around 30 members of the public demonstrated by the side of Highway 97 Tuesday, including Mart Blazina, to stand in solidarity with healthcare workers saying no to mandatory vaccines. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
More than 1,000 Interior Health workers unvaccinated