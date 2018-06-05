OPP officers work at the site of a crash involving a tour bus on Highway 401 West, near Prescott, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

One dead following bus crash in eastern Ontario

Chinese tourist dies in hospital after bus crash in eastern Ontario

Provincial police say a 54-year-old Chinese man has died after being injured in a tour bus crash in eastern Ontario on Monday.

Officers say a bus carrying 37 people — including the driver, a tour guide and a group of Chinese tourists — drove off Highway 401 between Brockville and Prescott, and hit a rock formation by the side of the road.

RELATED: Bus crash in Ontario sends 24 to hospital

Police say four bus passengers remain in hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

A truck driver who passed the scene of the crash said he could see passengers standing outside the bus who appeared to have facial injuries.

A manager at the Massachusetts-based Union Tour Express company said Monday he was aware one of their buses was involved in the collision but could not provide any further information about the incident.

Police say they are still investigating the collision.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Virtue and Moir hit the road for cross-Canada ‘thank you’ tour
Next story
Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape, sex charges

Just Posted

Do you agree with the federal government buying the Kinder Morgan pipeline?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Local looking to get service dog through Lions

Annual walk raises awareness and money

Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

Program starts in June across 116 depots in B.C., to expand everywhere in province by 2019

From the 100 Mile Free Press archives

37 Years Ago (1981): A group of children, aged 10, 8 and… Continue reading

Morel picking in the Elephant Hill Wildfire perimeter

A personal account of a drive down to Pressy Lake

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

IHIT investigating ‘two victims of homicide’ in South Surrey

‘There appeared to be a body underneath a tarp at side of road’

Two-thirds of current pot users will switch to legal retailers, survey suggests

Findings were drawn from an online survey of 1,500 Canadians

One dead following bus crash in eastern Ontario

Chinese tourist dies in hospital after bus crash in eastern Ontario

Virtue and Moir hit the road for cross-Canada ‘thank you’ tour

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will be joined by Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape, sex charges

The 66-year-old Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex

Feds agree to six-month deadline extension for MMIW inquiry

The federal govermnent is giving the inquiry until to April 30, 2019, to complete its work

Day of Action: Hundreds show support at pipeline protests across B.C.

This was part of at least 100 protests scheduled throughout Canada on June 4

BC Wildfire Service contains small overwintering fire on Green Mountain

The fire, which was reported June 3, is 100 per cent contained

Most Read