One man arrested after knife fight behind the 100 Mile House library

A knife was drawn during a brawl between two men late Thursday afternoon

One man was arrested Thursday in connection with a fight involving a knife behind the Cariboo Regional District library’s 100 Mile branch.

100 Mile House RCMP Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said police responded to the incident on Cedar Avenue, which began as an altercation between two men. During the fight, one of the men drew a knife and was seen swinging it at the other.

Local RCMP and the North District Provincial Support Team located the victim of the knife attack at the scene. Shortly after they tracked down the assault suspect and arrested him on Birch Avenue.

“The knife and a prohibited device were located on the suspect after his arrest,” Nielsen said. “(The suspect) has been lodged in cells for RCMP to continue their investigation.”

Nielsen said both men were slightly injured by the altercation but were cleared by B.C. Ambulance. Both men were known to one another and the RCMP.

Nielsen said there is no further risk to the public as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this event is asked to call 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer, or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) to provide their information anonymously.

Please refer to file 2021-777.

