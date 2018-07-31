The Silver Starlets. Image/Kamloops This Week/ALLEN DOUGLAS

Once held in Victoria, the International Buskers Festival will stay in Kamloops

Thousands visited Riverside Park in Kamloops to take in the four-day event which will return in 2019.

  • Jul. 31, 2018 10:10 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

City of Kamloops Tournament Capital and community event co-ordinator Audrey Trim called the inaugural Kamloops International Buskers Festival an “absolute success.”

“It was very well received,” she said.

While she said attendance was difficult to track, with people coming in and out of the park over four days, Trim estimated “thousands” were in the park Friday night and Saturday through the day.

“I would say there was probably between five and 10,000 people that came through the park [on Saturday],” she said.

Related: International Buskers Festival moves to Kamloops

The City of Kamloops spearheaded the event with help from an organizing committee that included Tourism Kamloops, Kamloops Arts Council and the business improvement associations.

Trim said the event will return next year, with a new lineup of performers and some minor tweaks here and there to scheduling and stage positioning.

“Having seen it now, we’ll know a little better how to place the stages,” she said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Festival-goer releases cows, dives into manure pit on B.C. farm
Next story
Report says Phoenix pay advisers not being trained adequately

Just Posted

108 Mile grandmother gets 7 days in jail for pipeline protest

Laurie Embree, 70, called the law ‘unjust’ in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

Crews responding to 15 new wildfires in Cariboo Fire Centre

As of mid-morning Tuesday, the BC Wildfire Service said it is responding to 15 new wildfires

Indecent act at the 108 Mile Heritage Site

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

Lightning sparks new fires in Cariboo Fire Centre Monday night

Two fires strike too close for comfort in Williams Lake area

Three out-of-control fires burn in the Cariboo Fire Centre

Crews are attending fires near Tsacha Lake, Hendrix Lake and Swede Creek

VIDEO: Land recovery one year after Elephant Hill and Gustafsen wildfires

How South Cariboo forests are recovering from 2017 wildfires

New rules to fast-track disability payments for terminally ill Canadians

Decision to rewrite the policy is aimed at untangling problems that lead to slow decisions

RCMP assist coroner in investigation of body near Lumby

Vernon Search and Rescue located body near south end of Mabel Lake up steep embankment

Boaters urged to stay sober on B.C. Day long weekend

Statistics suggest 40 per cent of all boating deaths involve alcohol impairment

B.C. Highway 1 widening to Alberta demanded for decades

Future sections to use union-only construction deal

B.C. judge weeps, defence lawyer cries foul

Defense claims Kelowna judge who wept after victim impact statement has ‘overall tone of bias’.

Veterans still facing difficulty accessing benefits, ombudsman says

Guy Parent released his 2018 report card Tuesday detailing the government’s response

Once held in Victoria, the International Buskers Festival will stay in Kamloops

Thousands visited Riverside Park in Kamloops to take in the four-day event which will return in 2019.

Alex Trebek can see life without ‘Jeopardy’

Soon to be turning 80 the Canadian will soon have hosted the show for 36 years

Most Read