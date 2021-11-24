School District 27 is hoping to turn the old Columneetza dorms into a daycare space with $3 million in funding from the government, if their application is successful.

Old Columneetza school dorms in Williams Lake eyed for new 119-space daycare facility

School District 27 is awaiting word whether its bid to secure $3 million in funding to transform the former Columneetza dormitory into a daycare facility for up to 119 spaces will be successful.

The plan includes a comprehensive renovation of the basement and main floor. The school district would also gain meeting/training space and the possibility of revitalizing the high school cafeteria, to service both sites, noted superintendent Chris van der Mark at the regular Tuesday evening (Nov. 23) board meeting in Williams Lake.

The cafeteria at the middle school is currently not being used, neither is the dormitory which used to accommodate children from outlying areas.

Part of the application to government for the funding includes a financial commitment from the school district, the City of Williams Lake, and the Women’s Contact Society, according to van der Mark.

“We should hear by March if we are successful. I would like to acknowledge the tremendous work of Patrick McCarron, Jodi Symmes and Beulah Munson for their efforts on behalf of the School District. Beth Veenkamp from the City of Williams Lake and Irene Willsie from the Women’s Contact Society also worked tirelessly to promote this project.”

The superintendent also thanked City of Williams Lake, Williams Lake First Nation, Cariboo Regional District, Denisiqi Services Society, Taseko/Gibraltar Mines, Child Development Centre, WorkBC Centre, Thompson Rivers University, Williams Lake & District Chamber of Commerce and Women’s Contact Society.

