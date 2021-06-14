An RCMP cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Off-duty officer intervenes following road rage incident

Two men involved in verbal altercation outside Mile 108 Elementary

An off-duty RCMP Mile 108 Elementary School found himself intervening in a case of road rage outside Mile 108 Elementary School Monday morning.

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said a traffic incident involving two vehicles, one pulling a trailer, led to a verbal confrontation between the two drivers who pulled over in the school parking lot or near the school. The off-duty officer intervened to separate the two men, who were sent on their way after a plan was put in place.

The officer involved as a witness will be dealing with the two men by way of Motor Vehicle Act enforcement, Nielsen said.

“This event took place as children were being picked up and dropped off at the school, so appropriate action is being taken to hold the two men involved accountable for their utter disregard of public safety,” Nielsen said in a media release. “In a small community such as ours, it is not unusual for our officers to become involved in events and intervene for reasons of public safety while off-duty. Thankfully, there were no injuries reported to any person or witness.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer, or anonymously to BC Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). File 2021-2161.


kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
