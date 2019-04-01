Nurses begin training Monday to staff closed CMH maternity ward

Accelerated program will give women full certification as perinatal nurses

Five Williams Lake nurses are starting training at Royal Inland Hospital this week as part of the ongoing efforts to reopen the maternity ward at Cariboo Memorial Hospital, Interior Health tweeted Monday.

Expectant mothers in the Cariboo Chilcotin have been travelling to other cities such as Kamloops and Prince George to deliver their babies since Interior Health announced the temporary closure of the maternity ward Feb 27 due to critical staffing issues.

An IH spokesperson told the Tribune last week it is hopeful it won’t be waiting until the end of June to re-open the maternity unit, but that hiring nurses permanently takes time.

CMH staff will make exceptions on local deliveries in emergency situations.

