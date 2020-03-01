Medical staff wearing protective suits wait to take samples from drivers with symptoms of the coronavirus at a “drive-through” virus test facility in Goyang, South Korea, Sunday, March 1, 2020. The coronavirus has claimed its first victim in the United States as the number of cases shot up in Iran, Italy and South Korea and the spreading outbreak shook the global economy. The signs read “Let’s overcome the coronavirus.”(Kim Hyun-tae/Yonhap via AP)

Number of Canadian COVID-19 cases rises to 24 as Ontario announces four new ones

Number of B.C. cases remains at eight

The number of COVID-19 cases in Canada grew to 23 on Sunday, as Ontario announced four new ones.

All four new announced cases had links to either Iran, or one of the earlier COVID-19 cases, health officials said. Iran has 978 people infected with the virus, and 54 dead as a result.

British Columbia remains at eight cases after health officials announced a woman who had recently travelled to Iran had returned with a ‘relatively mild’ case of the virus.

Worldwide, more than 88,000 people have been infected and 3,000 have died as of Sunday.

READ MORE: Over 88,000 infected globally, 3,000 dead as COVID-19 outbreak continues

READ MORE: B.C. confirms 8th case of COVID-19; 1,000 tested for novel coronavirus

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach proposed agreement in B.C. pipeline dispute

Just Posted

South Cariboo Citizen of the Year nominees announced

By Raven Nyman Dozens of volunteers and local business owners will soon… Continue reading

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

29 YEARS AGO (1991): The threat of a total schools closure here… Continue reading

Local support group a safe place for women living with disabilities

Gayle Andresen has been attending the weekly Pacific DAWN (Disabled Women’s Network)… Continue reading

Thefts, on-going issue for 100 Mile RCMP detachment

From Feb. 19 to Feb. 25, 100 Mile House RCMP attended to… Continue reading

Cariboo police forces recover truck, Bobcat and trailer stolen from Quesnel

A 100 Mile House resident was arrested after trying to flee a police roadblock near Wildwood

B.C. confirms 8th case of COVID-19; 1,000 tested for novel coronavirus

First four patients have been released from isolation after testing negative for virus

Number of Canadian COVID-19 cases rises to 24 as Ontario announces four new ones

Number of B.C. cases remains at eight

Smoke detector forces Vancouver-bound Air Canada Jazz flight back to San Francisco

He says 74 passengers and four crew members got off the plane safely

BC champs fall 11-3 to Ontario at Brier

John Epping of Toronto snaps 3-3 tie against Vernon’s Jim Cotter with four-ender in sixth

Donations pour in for family of Squamish toddler killed in parking lot crash

Fundraiser has raised more than $23,000 as of Sunday

Legal experts say injunctions not effective in Indigenous-led land disputes

Protests began earlier this month when the RCMP moved into Wet’suwet’en territory to enforce a court injunction

Toddler, 2, killed and woman injured after getting struck by car in Squamish parking lot

The driver remained at the scene

Wet’suwet’en supporters of pipeline don’t think their message is being heard

Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and six elected band councils

Caution, with a time limit: How Trudeau’s patience with rail blockades ended

The blockades were sparked when the RCMP began enforcing a court order against Wet’suwet’en protesters

Most Read