‘Not a milestone to celebrate’: Interior Health surpasses 1,000 total cases

Interior Health has officially surpassed 1,000 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started.

In the past two days, Interior Health has recorded 42 new cases of COVID-19. Of the total 1,001 cases in the Interior Health region, 173 are active and in isolation.

One person is in hospital, in the intensive care unit.

This includes 31 cases confirmed today (Nov. 13) and 11 yesterday (Nov. 12) that were not listed due to an IH reporting error.

Today, a new outbreak was declared at Sun Pointe Village in Kelowna.

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna long-term care home

Interior Health’s chief medical officer spoke out about the 1,000-case milestone.

“Unlike many milestones, this is not one to celebrate. It is an important reminder of how we should all focus on the precautions that protect ourselves, our loved ones and communities; especially right now as our cases are on the rise,” said Dr. Albert De. Villiers, chief medical health officer, Interior Health.

He said right now, everyone needs to be vigilant and consider the impacts of their decisions.

“Please stick to your household bubble; stay home when you are sick; look at alternate ways to connect with those outside your bubble.”

Villiers said he is confident the region can flatten the curve, and encouraged everyone to continue following public health guidance.

“When the Interior saw increases in past, such as on Canada Day weekend, we collectively stepped up to bring down the curve and I am confident we can do it again.”

He added that this is a challenging time for everyone, but together, “we will get through it.”

Across the province, B.C. is reporting another record with 617 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the number of active coronavirus-infected people to 5,579.

Hospitalizations also continued to climb, with 167 people in hospital, 50 in intensive care. There were two additional coronavirus-related deaths, for a total of 290 since the pandemic began early in 2020.

