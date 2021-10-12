The Northern Lights were out over Williams Lake Thanksgiving night. (Kyle Nuqui photo)

The Northern Lights were out over Williams Lake Thanksgiving night. (Kyle Nuqui photo)

Northern Lights put on a show across B.C. skies on Thanksgiving night

Northern Lights also visible over much of the Interior

B.C. residents were treated to a brilliant light show in the night skies Thanksgiving night, Oct. 11.

The Northern Lights were visible over much of the province starting at about 9:30 p.m.

Readers noted the Northern Lights were “absolutely stunning” and many across B.C. said they could be seen in Vancouver, Kamloops, Quesnel, Prince George, Fort St. John and Grande Prairie.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Northern lights

Previous story
Moose with arrow in back hump spotted wandering around near Fernie
Next story
Sister of West Kootenay man killed by RCMP testifies at inquest

Just Posted

Intensive care unit at a U.S. hospital. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)
COVID-19 infection, illness still critical for Northern B.C. hospitals

Police are asking for the public's help in locating Samantha Dempster. (RCMP)
UPDATE: Missing woman safe in Merritt

Montana Forster adds more canned foods to his truckload, during Deka’s 2020 Food Drive donations for Interlakes Christmas Giftboxes. (Diana Forster photo - submitted).
Donations welcomed for Christmas gift boxes

David Liang of People Power Society for Healthy Communities was down to his last box of carrots at the final South Cariboo Farmer’s Market of 2021. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Farmers’ Market vendors hail successful year