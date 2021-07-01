Storm clouds moved into the Cariboo region Tuesday night, setting the area up for a soaking throughout Canada Day, Wednesday, July 1. (David Fait photo)

North Thompson Valley under severe thunderstorm watch

The area is also under a heat warning with an air quality statement.

The North Thompson is under a severe thunderstorm watch, a notice released Thursday morning (July 1) from Environment Canada states.

Severe thunderstorms can accumulate over the valley with the potential to produce strong winds gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

This is in addition to an air quality statement also released by Environment Canada Thursday morning, as several fires have been ignited over the last few days throughout the Kamloops and Cariboo Fire Centres, due to high temperatures.

“Several regions of B.C. are being impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24-48 hours,” the air quality statement reads. “Smoke concentrations will continue to build in several regions of the province.”

It’s recommended those exposed to wildfire smoke should take extra precautions to reduce the exposure as the mixture of particles and gasses can be harmful to your health.

Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and for current and forecast AQHI values.

A heat warning is still in effect for the North Thompson Valley. Environment Canada notes the heat wave will continue, with daytime highs ranging from 29 to 37 C, with overnight lows from 16 to 18 C.

The heat wave is expected from today through to the end of the week.

Environment Canada recommends to drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place, never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle and watch for symptoms of heat illness, including dizziness, nausea or vomiting, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst and decreased urination.

