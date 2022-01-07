Quesnel RCMP seek information about missing woman

Quesnel RCMP are asking the public for help locating a missing person.
Carmelita Louise Abraham was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, and reported missing to the Quesnel police on Jan. 4.
“Police learned that Carmelita was last seen when she was provided with a ride to Quesnel from Williams Lake,” an RCMP news release reads.
“Police are concerned for Carmelita’s wellbeing.”
Abraham is described as a 33-year-old Indigenous female, who is 5’8, 161 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com
@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.