Norine Durban appointed SD27 secretary treasurer

Durban replaces Kevin Futcher who went on leave in 2018

Norine Durban has been appointed as School District 27’s secretary-treasurer, after serving the position interim since December 2018. (Photo submitted)

After serving the position in the interim, Norine Durban is School District 27’s new secretary-treasurer.

Durban has been serving the district in a temporary capacity since the departure of her predecessor, Kevin Futcher, in December 2018.

She joined School District No. 27 in August 1998 as an IUOE member in the payroll department where she worked as payroll clerk, the district noted in a news release, adding in August 2005 Durban moved into the assistant accountant position until November 2007 when she was appointed SD27’s business manager.

Read more: SD27 hires new finance manager

In February 2017, she was appointed interim secretary-treasurer until she was offered the position permanently at a recent board of education meeting.

“The board recognized Norine’s commitment and work ethic as well as her dedication to ensuring that business and financial operations in the district continued to function efficiently,” stated the board news release.

Most recently Durban was able to deliver a balanced budget to the board.

She will continue to serve the district as a member of the senior leadership team under the direction of the Superintendent of Schools/Chief Executive Officer Chris van der Mark.

Read more: Having students back in school best thing: Supt. Chris van der Mark



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

School District No 27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin)