Non-fatal head-on collision between semi-trucks closes Highway 97

Highway 97 is still down to single, alternating lane of traffic south of 70 Mile House following the collision of two semi-trucks on Tuesday, July 28.

Clinton RCMP Const. Patrick Bolt said the detachment received a call at 6:30 p.m. regarding a head-on collision involving two semi-trucks a kilometre south of 70 Mile House on Highway 97. Officers determined the southbound semi-truck had crossed the center line and collided with the trailer of the northbound truck, sending them both off the highway.

“There were no injuries and the driver of the southbound truck was issued a violation ticket for crossing the centre line,” Bolt said.

It was raining at the time of the incident, which may have contributed to the collision, Bolt observed. The damage was limited to the vehicles, which were left at the scene for the investigation.

