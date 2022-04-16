Nominations sought for platinum jubilee awards

MP Frank Caputo (Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo) is looking to award 70 residents with pins

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip waved goodbye to the crowd at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C. on Tuesday, October 8, 2002. (CP PHOTO/Richard Lam)

In celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s historic platinum jubilee, nominations are being sought for local residents who demonstrate Her Majesty’s qualities of public service, dedication and sacrifice.

MP Frank Caputo (Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo) is looking to award 70 residents throughout the riding with special Jubilee Pin Awards.

“The past few years have been incredibly difficult, but there have been those in our community who have risen to meet the unique challenges we’ve faced,” Caputo said. “I believe these actions should be recognized.”

The Queen will officially celebrate 70 years on the throne in June – the first British monarch to mark a Platinum Jubilee. In his release, Caputo notes that Her Majesty is Canada’s longest-serving monarch and has long shown her love for our country, even visiting the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding in 1959.

Nominations for the Platinum Jubilee awards are open until May 15 and will be reviewed by a “non-political, independent panel of judges” who will choose the recipients.

Nominations can be submitted via mail, email or telephone by calling 250-395-4381.



