Nomination period for 2022 local elections begins on Aug. 30

Nomination packages will be available in all jurisdictions by Aug. 16

Local elections will be taking place across British Columbia on Saturday, Oct. 15, with residents going to the polls to elect mayors and councillors, regional district directors, and school district trustees.

Nomination packages for anyone interested in seeking elected office are now available (or will soon be available) from the relevant local government, regional district, or school district.

Completed nomination packages can be returned to the relevant body between Tuesday, Aug. 30 and 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 inclusive.

District of 100 Mile House: Nomination packages can be picked up in-person now at the village office (385 Birch Ave.) and dropped off between Aug. 30 and Sept. 9th.

Village of Clinton: Nomination packages are available now in-person at the village office (1423 Hwy 97, Box 309), and will be available online; check the Village of Clinton website at https://village.clinton.bc.ca/.

Cariboo Regional District: Nomination packages are available now in-person, at 170 Cedar Ave., Williams Lake. They are also available online at www.cariboord.ca/en/regional-government/elections-and-assent-voting.aspx. The page contains general election information, as well as links to various resources.

Thompson-Nicola Regional District: Nomination packages are available now in-person at the TNRD office (4th Floor, 465 Victoria St., Kamloops); they are also available online at the TNRD website at https://bit.ly/3Q3s1o7. The page contains general election information, as well as links to various resources.

School District 27: Nomination packages for School District 27 (Cariboo-Chilcotin) at 350 Second Avenue North in Williams Lake and the SD27 website at www.sd27.bc.ca/page/5045/2022-trustee-elections.

School District 74: Nomination packages for School District 74 trustees are available at the village office in Clinton, as well as on the SD74 website at www.sd74.bc.ca.

