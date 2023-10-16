The teal dot marks a 6.7 earthquake off the Andreanof Islands (in the Aleutian Islands) Monday (Oct. 16) shortly after 4:30 a.m. local time. (USGS screenshot)

No tsunami expected for B.C. after 6.7 earthquake off Alaska

Earthquake recorded in the Aleutian Islands early Monday

A big shaker off Alaska won’t trigger a tsunami for coastal B.C. according to the Northwest Tsunami Warning Centre.

The U.S. Geological Services has stations reporting a 6.7 magnitude earthquake off the Andreanof Islands (in the Aleutian Islands) Monday (Oct. 16) shortly after 4:30 a.m.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island slides west, tremors could signal tectonic shifting

While potential earthquake hazards depend on location, B.C. is the most seismically active region of Canada. Scientists may not be able to predict exactly when the next ‘Big One’ will hit but they agree it’s only a matter of time.

The significant Alaska quake comes as residents across the province prepare for the Oct. 19 Great British Columbia Shakeout, an earthquake drill held each Oct. 19 at 10:19 a.m.

Learn more shakeoutbc.ca.

BE PREPARED: Are you ready for the ‘Big One?’

