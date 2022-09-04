No new wildfire starts in the Cariboo Fire Centre the past 24 hours.

The seven active wildfires are all classed as being held or under control.

There were no new wildfire starts in the Cariboo Fire Centre from Saturday to Sunday morning and the seven active wildfires are all classed as being held or under control.

Four fires in the central or north eastern section of the Cariboo Fire Centre are being classed as held. Two fires located in the central zone, both south of Williams Lake, are classed as under control. One fire in the Chilcotin zone is also classed as under control.

“There are lots of active wildfires in the rest of the fire centres but the Cariboo fortunately is pretty quiet and pretty stable, which is excellent for everyone there,” said Karley Desrosiers, BC Wildfire Service information officer.

The smoke the Cariboo has experienced the last two days is coming from fires south of the border and several in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

If winds continue from the south, residents could expect to see smoke pushed up from the Kamloops Fire Centre. If winds shift and come from the north, smoke from the Prince George Fire Centre could be pushed down to the Cariboo region, said Desrosiers.