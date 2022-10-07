RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

No longer any concern for public safety following arrest near Forest Grove: RCMP

Police had closed the Canim Hendrix Lake Road early Friday morning

100 Mile House RCMP are assuring area residents everything is OK following a road closure and arrest near Forest Grove Friday, Oct 7.

Sgt. Brad McKinnin noted the early morning incident near Forest Grove resulted in a temporary road closure along Canim Hendrix Lake Road, where an accused person was taken into police custody without incident.

“While this matter remains under active investigation, it’s important to note that there is no longer any concerns for public safety,” McKinnon said in a news release Friday evening (Oct. 7).

“The detachment would also like remind the public that police presence will be increased over the Thanksgiving long weekend, especially on public roadways – please do not use alcohol and/or drugs and drive.”


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

RCMP

Previous story
Truck ends up on hood of minivan in downtown Quesnel intersection collision

Just Posted

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
No longer any concern for public safety following arrest near Forest Grove: RCMP

Police await a tow truck following a crash near the intersection of Highway 97 and Carson Avenue near the Quesnel RCMP Detachment Friday afternoon Oct. 7. (Rebecca Dyok photo — Quesnel Observer)
Truck ends up on hood of minivan in downtown Quesnel intersection collision

Clinton Mayoral candidate Susan Swan. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Mayor plans to create Housing Corporation in Clinton

Clinton Mayoral candidate Christine Rivett. (Photo credit: Submitted)
A focus on tourism will revitalize Clinton’s economy