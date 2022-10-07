No longer any concern for public safety following arrest near Forest Grove: RCMP

100 Mile House RCMP are assuring area residents everything is OK following a road closure and arrest near Forest Grove Friday, Oct 7.

Sgt. Brad McKinnin noted the early morning incident near Forest Grove resulted in a temporary road closure along Canim Hendrix Lake Road, where an accused person was taken into police custody without incident.

“While this matter remains under active investigation, it’s important to note that there is no longer any concerns for public safety,” McKinnon said in a news release Friday evening (Oct. 7).

“The detachment would also like remind the public that police presence will be increased over the Thanksgiving long weekend, especially on public roadways – please do not use alcohol and/or drugs and drive.”



