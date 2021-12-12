Members of the 100 Mile House Fire Rescue attend to a house fire on Scott Road early Sunday morning. (100 Mile Fire Rescue photo)

No injuries in early morning house fire

100 Mile House Fire Rescue respond to Scott Road blaze

No injuries were reported following a house fire in 100 Mile House in the early hours of Sunday morning.

100 Mile House Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on Scott Road around 2 a.m. Dec. 12, according to a department post on Facebook. Upon arrival, crews observed smoke and flames from the home’s front door and crawl space.

Two occupants were helped out of the home and assessed by paramedics on scene.

Fire crews worked to extinguish the fire and ventilate smoke from the home. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and it remains under investigation.


