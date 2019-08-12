No injuries in 100 Mile House house fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

100 Mile House Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire with possible occupants trapped inside on Grey Cresent on Aug. 11, 2019, around 2 a.m.

According to a news release, the fire crew arrived to observe the home fully involved in the fire, along with multiple vehicles.

Two adults, two children and three dogs all made it out of the house with no injuries. Two of the dogs were trapped on the porch by fire debris but the firefighters were able to rescue them.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters and prevent it from spreading to a neighbouring property, which had some minor damage.

Fire crews were on-site for roughly six hours and had assistance from the Lone Butte and 108 Mile volunteer fire departments.

The house and vehicles were completely destroyed by the fire and the cause is still under investigation. It is believed to be started near one of the vehicles parked in the carport of the home.