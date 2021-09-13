100 Mile RCMP cruiser. (File photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

No foul play suspected in gun shot death

100 Mile RCMP called to scene after body discovered on Cedar Avenue

100 Mile House RCMP are assisting the BC Coroner Service after a body was discovered Monday morning in the 500-block of Cedar Avenue.

According to a release, officers arrived on scene at 6 a.m. Monday to discover a deceased 46-year-old Caucasian man in an open area adjacent to the Sundial Apartments. RCMP have stated the man died from a single gunshot wound and are treating it as an isolated incident; initial investigation indicates no signs of foul play.

A portion of Cedar Avenue near the hospital was closed for a few hours as officials investigated. Family of the deceased is being supported by Victim Services, according to RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to call the local detachment at 250-395-2456.


