No foul play suspected in gun shot death

100 Mile House RCMP are assisting the BC Coroner Service after a body was discovered Monday morning in the 500-block of Cedar Avenue.

According to a release, officers arrived on scene at 6 a.m. Monday to discover a deceased 46-year-old Caucasian man in an open area adjacent to the Sundial Apartments. RCMP have stated the man died from a single gunshot wound and are treating it as an isolated incident; initial investigation indicates no signs of foul play.

A portion of Cedar Avenue near the hospital was closed for a few hours as officials investigated. Family of the deceased is being supported by Victim Services, according to RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to call the local detachment at 250-395-2456.



melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter