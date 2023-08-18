Kelowna International Airport sign. (Black Press file photo)

Kelowna International Airport sign. (Black Press file photo)

NO FLIGHTS: Okanagan wildfires shut down Kelowna airport

‘Priority is safety of our community and access to the airspace required by aerial firefighters’

Wildfires in Kelowna, West Kelowna, and Lake Country have forced the closure of airspace around Kelowna International Airport (YLW).

“The priority is the safety of our community and to allow access to the airspace required by aerial firefighters,” said Cassie Brannagan, communications advisor. “We appreciate travellers’ patience with this evolving situation. Travellers are asked to check with their airline for the most up-to-date flight information before coming to the airport.”

Brannagan said airport management will continue to work with our industry stakeholders, BC Wildfire Service, NavCanada and Transport Canada, to understand how these wildfires will impact operations.

Updates will be provided on the YLW website.

READ MORE: 4 wildfires now spreading in Lake Country

READ MORE: Evacuation orders for Kelowna’s Shayler area due to Glenmore blaze

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterand subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AirportB.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKelownaWildfires

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2 rescued after float plane crashed, sank into Harrison Lake
Next story
Shortage of diabetes and weight loss drug Ozempic pending in Canada

Just Posted

FILE – Lightning strikes late in the evening on Thursday Aug. 23, 2007. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press)
Risk of ‘dry lightning’ could worsen B.C.’s wildfire situation

A smoke column from the Gatcho Lake Fire towers over the Eliguk Lake Lodge on Aug. 16, one day before an evacuation order was issued for the area for the second time this fire season. (Jennifer Tolland photo - Eliguk Lake Lodge)
Wildfire in west Chilcotin leads to evacuation order for Eliguk Lake

Former Quesnel archaeologist Jenny Botica is one of the hosts of the podcast Dig This. (Photo submitted by Dig This)
Dig This, ancient Quesnel history fans

People without vehicles lineup to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta in Yellowknife on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to convene an urgent meeting with ministers and senior officials today as residents of the capital of Northwest Territories are ordered to evacuate the area because of an encroaching wildfire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden
‘Difficult days’: B.C. may be facing worst wildfire conditions of the summer