No closures planned for 100 Mile District Hospital: Interior Health

Several health centres have seen temporary closures

There are no plans for service changes or closures at 100 Mile District General Hospital, according to Interior Health, despite temporary closures at several health centres in the region.

The latest temporary closure was announced last week by Interior Health for the Barriere Health Centre, where the emergency department was closed from Dec. 17 to 20, due to “limited staffing levels.”

Ashcroft Hospital and Community Health Care Centre’s emergency department was also closed temporarily around the same time for the same reason, according to Interior Health.

Over the summer, weekend emergency department closures also took effect in Barriere and at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater.

When asked about possible closures of the emergency department in 100 Mile House, a representative with Interior Health said no such plans were in the works.

“There are no service changes coming to 100 Mile District General Hospital,” an email response stated.


melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Previous story
Gym owners explain why they remain open despite public health order mandating they close
Next story
COVID puts a damper on Christmas Eve again around the world

Just Posted

Smoke from the wildfire at the south end of Canim Lake Sunday, July 4. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
‘Critical’ work planned for South Canim hillside

No closures planned for 100 Mile District Hospital: Interior Health

Fire chief Roger Hollander (left), FreshCo owner Daniel Broddy and RCMP Sgt. Brad McKinnon pose in front of a firetruck filled with Cram the Cruiser donations. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Fire truck crammed with food for needy

Speed reader signs are coming to Lac La Hache. (Black Press photo)
Speed-reader signs coming to Lac La Hache