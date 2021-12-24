No closures planned for 100 Mile District Hospital: Interior Health

Several health centres have seen temporary closures

There are no plans for service changes or closures at 100 Mile District General Hospital, according to Interior Health, despite temporary closures at several health centres in the region.

The latest temporary closure was announced last week by Interior Health for the Barriere Health Centre, where the emergency department was closed from Dec. 17 to 20, due to “limited staffing levels.”

Ashcroft Hospital and Community Health Care Centre’s emergency department was also closed temporarily around the same time for the same reason, according to Interior Health.

Over the summer, weekend emergency department closures also took effect in Barriere and at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater.

When asked about possible closures of the emergency department in 100 Mile House, a representative with Interior Health said no such plans were in the works.

“There are no service changes coming to 100 Mile District General Hospital,” an email response stated.



