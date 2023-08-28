During an Aug. 21, 2023 news conference, Lake Country Fire Chief Darren Lee reported destroyed and damaged structures in his community due to the Clarke Creek that erupted Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo contributed)

During an Aug. 21, 2023 news conference, Lake Country Fire Chief Darren Lee reported destroyed and damaged structures in his community due to the Clarke Creek that erupted Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo contributed)

No change seen in Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country

The fire remains held at 360 hectares

Update: 8:25 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service has remapped the Clarke Creek wildfire, which is now estimated at 360 hectares.

Original

The Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country is being held at 370 hectares according to the latest update from the BC Wildfire Service.

Firefighters are demobilizing structural protection equipment on buildings on the east side of the Grouse Complex, which includes Clarke Creek fire and Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna.

Several properties remain on evacuation alert and can be viewed on the Central Okanagan Emergency Centre Operations (EOC) website.

The public is reminded to be cautious and aware of active wildfires, which could experience aggressive fire behaviour and to never enter an area where an active wildfire is burning.

The EOC will hold a regional wildfire update at 10 a.m.

READ MORE: Group helps Okanagan wildfire victims sift through rubble

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023City of West KelownaKelownaLake CountryOkanagan

Previous story
Residents of B.C.’s wildfire-stricken Shuswap will soon learn fate of homes
Next story
Minimal weekend growth for Walroy Lake wildfire in north Kelowna

Just Posted

The Subaru Ironman 70.3 Victoria is taking place on May 29 in Greater Victoria with much of the cycling course on the Saanich Peninsula. (Black Press Media file photo)
QUIZ: Preparing for an Ironman

Oliver Berger (L) is the Potato House’s “composteur,” monitoring and processing the compost, which is later donated as soil to community members around Williams Lake. Here he is pictured with Tom Bunn. (Photo submitted).
The Potato House, ‘Canada’s only 24/7 drive-through composting service’

Bert Groenenberg is an avid cyclist who enjoys riding his bike for freedom and fitness. Groenenberg appreciated the bicycle-themed sculpture in downtown Rossland on a road trip. (Photo submitted)
SHARE THE ROAD: Two-wheel drive bicycle for sandy Sahara

A couple of young ladies look over the local FireSmart gift table, which was displayed by Bravo Neighbourhood committee member Deb Hughes on the right. (Ken Alexander photo)
Biggest turnout for South Green Lake Fire Department Community Day