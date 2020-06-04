The BCCDC’s COVID-19 Dashboard as of the afternoon of June 3, 2020. (BCCDC)

No active confirmed COVID-19 cases in Interior Health: BCCDC

Numbers from the BCCDC’s dashboard show 193 of the 195 COVID-19 cases in the region have recovered

There are no confirmed active COVID-19 cases in the Interior Health region as of Wednesday, June 3, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

As of Wednesday afternoon, numbers from the BCCDC’s dashboard show 193 of the 195 COVID-19 cases in the region have recovered. Interior Health has seen two deaths due to the virus.

Despite the numbers looking good in Interior Health, Premier John Horgan said restrictions won’t be eased regionally.

“(Dr. Bonnie Henry has) been pretty categorical that the virus is everywhere in B.C.,” Horgan said. “There is not one part of the province that is less susceptible to outbreak if we don’t follow the directions that have been laid out by public health officials. And we have opened up our campsites. They’re going to see more and more travel throughout the summer as we get towards phase three. And we’ll see tourism, domestic tourism, I think, pick up and, in fact, break records as British Columbians stay home and enjoy the beauty and the splendours of every corner of the province.”

After a dip in daily case counts through the week, B.C. health officials announced a slight surge in COVID-19 test positives on June 3.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, 22 British Columbians tested positive for the contagious respiratory disease, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced in a joint statement Wednesday. Twenty-one of the new cases is within the Fraser Health Authority.

That means there are 214 active cases ongoing in the province.

One person in the Fraser Health region also died, bringing the total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 to 166.

Thirty-two people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care.

Roughly 85 per cent of total cases, or 2,243 people, have recovered fully from the novel coronavirus.

READ MORE: 22 new COVID-19 test-positives, one death following days of low case counts in B.C.

READ MORE: John Horgan says COVID-19 restrictions won't be eased regionally

Coronavirus

