News Year in Review – July to Dec.

Some of the top news stories from the second half of 2017. For more in-depth coverage of the summer’s fires, please pick up a free Fire Fight copy at the Free Press office.

July 6

A deer fatally injured a dog in 108 Mile Ranch. Bert Rose, his wife and their 14-year-old dog Bella were on the porch when a deer came around the corner.

“Naturally, Bella gave a couple of good yaps and the deer came right at her and started stomping her.” He jumped up to the defence of his dog. “The deer came up at me with both feet, flailing with the [front] legs.” When it finally took off it was too late for the dog.

July 6

The Gustafsen fire broke out west of 100 Mile House. By 2:30 p.m., fire information officer Natasha Broznitsky told the Free Press the fire had grown to 65 hectares. Air tankers were responding, according to Broznitsky.

July 7

Residents in 103 Mile, 105 Mile, 108 Mile and the south side of Lac la Hache were issued an evacuation order.

July 9

With 100 Mile House evacuated as well, fire crews were working to protect the 100 Mile mills. “We’re in trouble. The community could lose our sawmills and if that’s the case we will have trouble getting our lumber yards back here again,” said Mayor Mitch Campsall

July 23

The Gustafsen fire was 90 per cent contained and evacuation orders for 100 Mile House and much of the surrounding area had been lifted. “We are still at 90 per cent contained, but it still is an active wildfire.

It means, when it’s got that level of containment, it’s not likely to escape or spread in the area that is 90 per cent contained.

We continue to move into the perimeter to get to 100 feet to build that guard all around the fire,” said fire information officer Lynn Daina.

July 27

The Gustafsen fire was 100 per cent under control at a size of 5,700 hectares according to the BC Wildfire Service. According to the Cariboo Regional District, 13 homes and 34 additional structures had been lost in the area at the time. The Elephant Hill wildfire was estimated at 60,000 hectares and had surpassed Loon Lake.

Aug. 3

The Elephant Hill fire had grown to an estimated 84,442 and caused the evacuations of Clinton and parts of the surrounding area (July 29). A fire that started in Jim Lake was being held. A controlled burn spilled over Highway 97 near the Loon Lake turnoff.

Aug. 10

The Elephant Hill fire was estimated at 117,170 hectares. On the Gustafsen fire, rehabilitation started and they were starting to look at selling the wood, according to incident commander Paul Wandler.

Aug. 17

Lightning caused a number of new fires around the South Cariboo, prompting evacuation orders for South Canim Lake on Aug. 12. The Elephant Hill fire had grown significantly and was estimated at 168,092 hectares. The evacuations orders for Clinton had been downgraded.

Aug. 24

Two dogs were in the spotlight for sticking with the 89 sheep under their care despite the Gustafsen fire. “I know they would stay with the sheep. It’s a protection thing for them. That’s their job and they would never leave the sheep,” said owner Lynn Landry

Aug. 31

The Elephant Hill Fire had taken a nine-kilometre run in the direction of Jack Frost Lake, prompting evacuations south of Highway 24. On the 31, it grew to Sheridan Lake.

Aug. 31

Norbord started buying up burned wood, with local logging contractor Rod Dillman being the first to begin harvesting, according to Norbord woodlands manager Mike Kennedy. “According to Dillman, a primary challenge in logging the burned wood is the increased maintenance needed on his machines.”

Sept. 7

A squirrel raced up a hydro pole, hit the transformer on the power pole and was electrocuted, falling to the ground, where a groundfire quickly started, according to 100 Mile Fire Rescue Chief Roger Hollander. “We heard the bang, the power went out and then about five minutes later, I looked out the window and the whole front was on fire, so I just ran over, picked up the hose,” said resident Jim Mahon.

Sept. 7

The Elephant Hill fire was estimated at 192,725 hectares.Evacuations were issued for properties west of Eagan Lake and an escape on the South Canim Lake fire prompted renewed evacuations in the area.

Sept. 14

According to a structure update by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, 234 structures were lost or damaged within their jurisdiction (215 completely destroyed and 19 with minor damage). Residents south of Green Lake, the Highway 24 corridor, 70 Mile House West of Eagan Lake, the Deadman-Vidette and Sharpe Lake area saw their evacuation orders lifted. The Elephant Hill fire was listed as 60 per cent contained.

Sept. 21

The all-clear was given for residents across the South Cariboo with all evacuation orders being lifted after 76 days of wildfire in the region. Consequently, Emergency Operations Centres would be closing. The Elephant Hill fire was 80 per cent contained.

Sept. 28

The District of 100 Mile House received funding to hire a wildfire recovery manager, along with Williams Lake, Quesnel and a recovery co-ordinator to be hired by the Cariboo Regional District.

Oct. 5

A cougar attacked three mini-horses near Horse Lake, leaving one seriously injured. “They were all trembling, and they were just on the alert. At that point, I was a little worried that something had happened to the little one because she is a little more vulnerable,” said resident, Sue Wolfe

Oct. 12

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) called for a fire mitigation strategy and changes to the Forest & Range Practices Act, along with the City of Williams Lake, at a Union of BC Municipalities convention. Then CRD chair Al Richmond said there has to be a change on how forests are managed.

Oct. 19

Politicians endorced the multi-million-dollar expansion to the South Cariboo Recreation Centre. “I was amazed at how many people wanted a pool,” said Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett.

Oct. 26

An estimated $23 million in revenue was lost in the first five weeks of the fire, according to Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association CEO Amy Thacker.

“We’ve heard a range of revenue lost from down 15 per cent to down 85 per cent,” she says.

Nov. 2

The 100 Mile Waterpark Society managed to raise their goal of $220,000 in funds. The first step will be a lift station in Centennial Park with the South Cariboo Joint Committee giving it the green light. “It’s worth it because I want to stay here and I have children,” said society president Jamie Hughes.

Nov. 9

The 100 Mile House Lions club raised approximately $13,000 at their annual auction. “It’s our main fundraiser for the year and most of the money stays in our community, said 100 Mile Lions president Kim Taylor.

Nov. 16

While they were still counting 100 Mile House Emergency Social Services director Liz Jones said they helped over 4,000 people from 27 different communities. “It’s been a challenge. This was our eighth year. It was exciting. It was painful in some ways and it was a huge growing experience for us. It proved that we knew our stuff.”

Nov. 23

The closure of Martin Exeter Hall for repairs after the discovery of a flooded basement that happened sometime during the wildfire season left local performing art groups and students high and dry.

“There was a quantity of issues there. They had a flood, and then in addressing the issue, they found there was asbestos down there,” said 100 Mile Development Corporation CAO Roy Scott.

Nov. 30

Larry Badke said they had no support after their property burned down during the wildfires from the Red Cross, who administer aid based on provincial regulations, because it wasn’t their permanent residence.

He said because it wasn’t (yet) classified as a ranch, they also didn’t get any rancher assistance. He added being taxed on logging the burned wood off his property was the ultimate kick in the guts.

Dec. 7

12-year-old Paige Szolosi was being hailed as a hero after she and her mom, Ilona Wickens, were in a car accident that left Wickens trapped. “She crawled out and … went all the way up to Canim Hendrix Lake Road. She waved down a logging truck and told him you have to help me get my mom,” said Wickens.

Dec. 14

Chris Nickless retired after 21 years at the 100 Mile House Free Press. “Thanks to all the many, many folks in the community that have made it such a rewarding experience being at the Free Press.” Nickless had been in the newspaper industry for about 50 years.

Dec. 21

A petition of around 200 signatures was going around to ask the government to log beetle infected trees in the Canim Lake South area. “We had a fire two kilometres from us. Yeah, we’re concerned. If you look at the mountains and see all the red trees, it’s kinda like, you just need a lightning strike right and poof it goes again,” said organizer Irene McKerlich.

Dec. 28

Interior Roads (IR) explained they’re using the same sodium base disolved into a liquid to keep roads clear. “It’s not more corrosive because it’s the exact same thing … the change is in how we are using it,” said IR 100 Mile House Division operations manager Daniel Hutchins.

He said they’re mixing it into a brine so it can be sprayed on to go to work as soon as the snow falls.