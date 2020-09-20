News bites

A South Cariboo man who pleaded guilty to several charges, including kidnapping and uttering threats to cause bodily harm, will be sentenced later this month.

Shawn Taylor, 44, is scheduled to appear in Williams Lake provincial court on Sept. 28.

Taylor was taken into custody at a residence in the 103 Mile area in May 2019 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He pleaded guilty to four of the eight charges in February this year.

Honouring a forester

The District of 100 Mile House and the Forest Enhancement Society of BC (FESBC) want to honour the memory of Steve Capling, a hardworking, professional forester who was the lead on several projects for the 100 Mile Community Forest.

“Steve has been integral to the 100 Mile Community Forest and FESBC initiatives and we will continue on with the guidance he provided to us and complete the work he so dearly loved,” said Joanne Doddridge, Director of Economic Development & Planning for the District of 100 Mile House. “Steve has left a lasting imprint not only on our forest initiatives but in each of our hearts.”

Be vigilant around

school zones

BC RCMP reminds students, drivers and guardians to be alert and keep everyone safe in school zones.

Drivers are asked to be extra vigilant when travelling in school zones, as students may be picked up or dropped off at unconventional times depending on the school’s efforts to limits the numbers of students in classrooms. Students may also be distracted by putting on masks, and may not be as careful when crossing at crosswalks, or designated areas.

Pedestrians should also be alert when crossing streets and watch for traffic even if you have the right of way.

McLeod appointed

Shadow Minister

Cathy McLeod, Member of Parliament for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo was appointed Shadow Minister for Crown-Indigenous Relations by Opposition and Conservative Party of Canada Leader Erin O’Toole.

This is the second time that MP McLeod will hold this position. She previously served under interim Leader Rona Ambrose from October 2015 to 2017, and then under former Leader Andrew Scheer from 2017 to 2019.

