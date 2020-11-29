70 Mile General Store to help people shop from home. (Submitted photo)

News bites: 100 Mile Free Press

70 Mile General Store offers delivery service

70 Mile General Store has started offering a grocery delivery service to help those affected by COVID-19.

The service will deliver to North Green Lake and Watch Lake on Wednesdays, South Green Lake on Thursdays and Pressy Lake area on Fridays. Orders must be placed by 11 a.m. on the day of delivery and can be done by calling the store at 250-456-7744, or by emailing owner Krista Vieira at kay70@hotmail.com or messaging her through the 70 Mile Facebook page. Vieira has also offered to pick up prescriptions or special requests from 100 Mile House on Mondays as long as requests are confirmed by 11 a.m.

Hospice launches 50/50 draw

The 100 Mile Hospice has 1,000 tickets up for grabs in its annual 50/50 draw, which will take place on Dec. 23.

Tickets can be purchased at Life Cycle Financial, Donex, Pharmasave, 108 Supermarket, Canco Lac La Hache, the Sugar Shack in 70Mile, Lone Butte Sporting Goods, The Crafters Market at the Local Harvest and the Hungry Bear Restaurant. Call the Hospice office at 250-395-7680 for electronic purchase options.

Cram the cruiser

Clinton RCMP had to cancel its “Cram the Cruiser” event at the Cariboo Lodge on Dec. 5 due to COVID-19 but will still collect donations until Dec. 12. Support the Clinton food bank by donating non-perishable food items and new, unwrapped toys and try to fill the RCMP cruiser to the roof. For every donation, you will be eligible to win a gift basket donated by the South Cariboo E. Fry Society. Please contact Sandi Burrage 250-459-7013 or Marika Masters at 250-459-2221 or 250-715-5196 to make arrangements for pick-up.

Wagner remains CRD chair

Margo Wagner has been acclaimed Chair of the Cariboo Regional District for a fourth term. Wagner is also the director for the Canim Lake-Forest Grove electoral area.

100 Mile House

The Cariboo Regional District has launched a broadband survey for residents, businesses and organizations. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
CRD launches broadband survey

Aim is to obtain information and feedback about existing internet and cellular services in CRD.

South Cariboo Search and Rescue's Sam Bregman (from left) accepts a commendation for his work on helping to rescue Barry Lannon from 100 Mile RCMP Sergeant Brad McKinnon along with fellow SAR members Val Severin and Blanky McBlankface. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Searchers commended for intensive search

Community pulls together to find Barry Lannon

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
47 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region

1,538 total cases, 399 are active, ten in hospital

Eric Herl, left, and Wyatt Herl installs lights on the Memory Tree outside the 100 Mile Fire Department. The tree is set to light up on Dec. 11. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Memory Tree ceremony to be held virtually this year

Residents asked to send in names of loved ones to 100 Mile Hospice by Dec. 5.

Newly elected Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson participated in a virtual oath ceremony with the BC Liberal Caucus on Friday, Nov. 27. Here he poses for a photograph with Kate Ryan-Lloyd, clerk of the legislature. (Screen image taken of YouTube live stream)
Cariboo Chilcotin MLA participates in BC Liberal Caucus virtual oath ceremony

First-time MLA Lorne Doerkson will represent the region

Idyllic winter scenes are part of the atmosphere of the holiday season, and are depicted in many seasonal movies. How much do you know about holiday movies? Put your knowledge to the test. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Test your knowledge of holiday movies and television specials

The festive season is a time for relaxing and enjoying some seasonal favourites

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

A man walks by a COVID-19 test pod at the Vancouver airport in this undated handout photo. A study has launched to investigate the safest and most efficient way to rapidly test for COVID-19 in people taking off from the Vancouver airport. The airport authority says the study that got underway Friday at WestJet’s domestic check-in area is the first of its kind in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Vancouver Airport Authority *MANDATORY CREDIT*
COVID-19 rapid test study launches at Vancouver airport for departing passengers

Airport authority says that a positive rapid test result does not constitute a medical diagnosis for COVID-19

114 Canadians were appointed Nov. 27 to the Order of Canada. (Governor General of Canada photo)
Indigenous actor, author, elder, leaders appointed to Order of Canada

Outstanding achievement, community dedication and service recognized

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

More than 60 cm of snow has fallen at Ulkatcho First Nation near Anahim Lake in the Chilcotin since a snowfall warning went into effect Thursday, Nov. 26. (Graham West photo)
VIDEO: More than 60 cm of snowfall in Chilcotin since Thursday, Nov. 26

Graham West of Ulkatcho First Nation captures the scene on video

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. The church has decided to continue in-person services despite a public health order banning worship services that was issued on Nov. 19, 2020. (YouTube)
2 Lower Mainland churches continue in-person services despite public health orders

Pastors say faith groups are unfairly targeted and that charter rights protect their decisions

A big job: Former forests minister Doug Donaldson stands before a 500-year-old Douglas fir in Saanich to announce preservation of some of B.C.’s oldest trees, July 2019. (B.C. government)
B.C. returning to ‘stand-alone’ forests, rural development ministry

Horgan says Gordon Campbell’s super-ministry doesn’t work

Peter Wilson, left, and Micah Rankin, right, formed the Special Prosecutor team that was tasked with reviewing and litigating charges stemming from the Bountiful investigation. Trevor Crawley photo.
End of Bountiful prosecution wraps up decades of legal battles

Constitutional questions had to be settled before a polygamy prosecution could move forward

