News bites: 100 Mile Free Press

70 Mile General Store has started offering a grocery delivery service to help those affected by COVID-19.

The service will deliver to North Green Lake and Watch Lake on Wednesdays, South Green Lake on Thursdays and Pressy Lake area on Fridays. Orders must be placed by 11 a.m. on the day of delivery and can be done by calling the store at 250-456-7744, or by emailing owner Krista Vieira at kay70@hotmail.com or messaging her through the 70 Mile Facebook page. Vieira has also offered to pick up prescriptions or special requests from 100 Mile House on Mondays as long as requests are confirmed by 11 a.m.

Hospice launches 50/50 draw

The 100 Mile Hospice has 1,000 tickets up for grabs in its annual 50/50 draw, which will take place on Dec. 23.

Tickets can be purchased at Life Cycle Financial, Donex, Pharmasave, 108 Supermarket, Canco Lac La Hache, the Sugar Shack in 70Mile, Lone Butte Sporting Goods, The Crafters Market at the Local Harvest and the Hungry Bear Restaurant. Call the Hospice office at 250-395-7680 for electronic purchase options.

Cram the cruiser

Clinton RCMP had to cancel its “Cram the Cruiser” event at the Cariboo Lodge on Dec. 5 due to COVID-19 but will still collect donations until Dec. 12. Support the Clinton food bank by donating non-perishable food items and new, unwrapped toys and try to fill the RCMP cruiser to the roof. For every donation, you will be eligible to win a gift basket donated by the South Cariboo E. Fry Society. Please contact Sandi Burrage 250-459-7013 or Marika Masters at 250-459-2221 or 250-715-5196 to make arrangements for pick-up.

Wagner remains CRD chair

Margo Wagner has been acclaimed Chair of the Cariboo Regional District for a fourth term. Wagner is also the director for the Canim Lake-Forest Grove electoral area.

100 Mile House