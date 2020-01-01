(BC Hydro outage map)

New year, no power: Thousands in B.C. Interior in the dark after snowstorm

More snow is expected in the southern and central interiors

About 34,000 BC Hydro customers are welcoming 2020 in the dark, following an intense snowstorm in the southern and central interiors.

The hardest hit areas as of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday were Salmon Arm (about 18,000 customers), Vernon (5,000), Kamloops (4,000), Williams Lake (2,000) and 100 Mile House (2,000).

Crews have been brought in from other parts of the province to help restore electricity, a BC Hydro news release said.

They were able to turn the lights back on for about 60 per cent of the affected customers since the storm began on New Year’s Eve, but heavy snow is still in the forecast.

“We understand that outages are disruptive and ask customers to be patient as crews are working to access trouble spots as quickly as possible,” the release said.

READ MORE: Environment Canada’s top 10 weather events of 2019

To report a power outage or for power updates, go to bchydro.com/outages.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Who was the best prime minister of the 20th century?

Just Posted

Power outages in South Cariboo

BC Hydro has reported some power outages affecting the South Cariboo, particularly… Continue reading

Cruzers make 87 blankets for patients

Once done they proceeded with hats

Year in review for sports: January to June

January Action at annual 3-on-3 tournament Jan. 3 - Players took part… Continue reading

Year in review for community news in 100 Mile House: January to June

January Off-leash dog park to be installed Jan. 3- An off-leash dog… Continue reading

Road conditions in the South Cariboo for Dec. 31

With the amount of snowfall today, the roads are a little slick.… Continue reading

B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster

Child was born at 12:01 a.m. at Royal Columbian Hospital

New year, no power: Thousands in B.C. Interior in the dark after snowstorm

More snow is expected in the southern and central interiors

First 2020 baby for Interior Health born in Kelowna

The baby girl was born at 6:02 a.m. at Kelowna General Hospital

Who was the best prime minister of the 20th century?

Poll suggests a regional divide in Canada

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

INFOGRAPHIC: B.C.’s most-crowded hospitals are in Fraser Valley, Northern B.C.

See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19

B.C. zoo vows change after report of animals suffering ‘boredom and frustration’

Manager promises upgrades, including a safari park and better accommodation for big cats

Rain, snow set B.C. up for soggy, slippery start to 2020

Warnings cover much of the province on New Year’s Eve

Avalanche in northwestern B.C. kills two snowboarders

Two young men from Alaska were killed in Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park

Most Read