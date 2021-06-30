BC Wildfire Service interactive map

BC Wildfire Service interactive map

New wildfire springs up east of Horsefly Wednesday, June 30

McKinley Lake is located roughly 30 kilometres east of Horsefly.

A new wildfire east of Horsefly at McKinley Lake early Wednesday afternoon is being responded to by the BC Wildfire Service.

The BCWS interactive map shows the fire is situated at the east end of McKinley Lake, listed at 1.1 hectares in size. The cause of the fire is listed as human caused.

READ MORE: Wildfire north of Kamloops grows to 4,000 hectares, 18 properties evacuated

McKinley Lake is located roughly 35 kilometres east of Horsefly.

Since the beginning of this week, 49 new wildfires have errupted in B.C. — 24 of those in the past two days — according to the BCWS.

We’ll update with more information as it becomes available.

 


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake

Previous story
Warm water in Bridge Creek causes fish to die
Next story
Former United States Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88

Just Posted

McKay Creek fire has grown to 5,000 ha. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Firefighters battle 5,000-ha McKay Creek fire near Pavilion

Dozens of dead fish at Bridge Creek in Centennial Park Tuesday were attributed to higher than normal water temperatures. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Warm water in Bridge Creek causes fish to die

BC Wildfire Service interactive map
New wildfire springs up east of Horsefly Wednesday, June 30

Members of the 100 Mile & District Historical Society (left to right) Peter Mayr, Donna Barnett and Mal Wood are concerned about the state of the 108 Mile rest stop. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Historical society raises stink over rest stop