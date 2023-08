Currently, the fire is burning out of control

A new wildfire located 2.8 kilometres north of Tin Cup Lake in the South Cariboo was reported around 11:30 Friday morning (Aug. 18).

The fire is currently burning out of control and is an estimated 0.28 hectares in size. The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is currently on the scene.

It is suspected this is a human-caused fire. There is currently a category 1, 2 and 3 campfire ban across the Cariboo Fire Centre.

