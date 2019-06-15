New wildfire discovered east of Gustafsen Lake

Lightning is the suspected cause of a new wildfire near 100 Mile House

A new wildfire is burning east of Gustafsen Lake near 100 Mile House. BC Wildfire Service map.

A new wildfire was discovered burning approximately three miles east of Gustafsen Lake this afternoon (C40589).

Erin Bull is a fire information officer for the Cariboo Fire Centre. Bull confirmed at 4 p.m. on Saturday that the fire east of Gustafsen Lake is estimated at 0.7 hectares in size and is suspected as lightning caused.

Chris Betuzzi, wildfire officer for 100 Mile House, had previously confirmed that the fire was discovered at approximately 1 p.m. this afternoon. Bull advised that the wildfire was discovered via air patrol.

11 firefighters are currently on site and air tankers have also completed work on the wildfire. Ground crews began work on the fire Saturday afternoon, said Betuzzi.

The current weather conditions are not expected to pose a challenge to suppression efforts at this time.

