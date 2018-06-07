New to the 100 Mile House Free Press team

Hello 100 Mile House.

My name is Beth Audet and I am a new reporter joining 100 Mile Free Press for the next three months.

I hail from the Niagara region in southern Ontario, where I recently acquired a journalism diploma at Niagara College.

There, I contributed to our community’s online and print media source, Niagara News, and ventured to the Ottawa Citizen for a four-week internship.

After roughly 4,300 km of driving and five glorious nights of camping, bear spray at the ready, I am pleased to join the Free Press team.

Though I am not from this area, nor have I been remotely close to the South Cariboo, I am quickly falling in love with its landscape and the kindness of its residents.

I look forward to learning the intricacies of 100 Mile and getting to know you all by name.

Metis Nation to control own children in B.C. government care by 2021

