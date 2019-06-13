The South Cariboo Dog Park is ready for basic use. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

New South Cariboo Dog Park is almost ready for furry friends

Work is still being done on the park, but it’s ready for basic use

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) has announced that the new dog park is now available for basic use.

Located behind the South Cariboo Rec Centre, the South Cariboo Dog Park is still being worked on.

“The fencing at the dog park is complete, but the water station, tables, signage, etc., are still in progress. So it is available for basic use now, but we’ll do an official opening once the other pieces are in place,” said Darron Campbell, manager of community services for the CRD.

The dog park is about an acre in size, with a small double-gated entrance for safety and security.

