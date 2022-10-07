New residential development along with retail key to growing community

Last month the 100 Mile Free Press sent the following questions to the candidates running for the Village of Clinton Council. Pauline Piller’s answers are as follows. Some have been edited for length.

1. Who are you and what do you do for a living in the community?

I have lived in Kamloops for the better part of my life where I raised three children. I have worked in mining, construction and for an environmental consulting company, in the capacity of project co-ordinator. I moved to Clinton in May 2020. I am now employed at the Clinton Home Building Centre as a financial and office administrator. I am a volunteer board member and treasurer with the Clinton Minor Sports association. I enjoy the outdoors, hiking with the Friday morning group, curling, skiing, fishing, camping and spending time with family.

2. What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community, and how do you intend to tackle it?

A big issue is the tax burden our property owners face, keeping people in our community and attracting new businesses and families would eventually help to lighten that burden. We face a shortage of homes and I would like to see the council work towards creating new residential areas. Creating a business-friendly environment is also key to our growth.

3.What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it?

New residential development along with retail is key to growing our community. Working alongside council, our CAO and economic development officer to formulate a plan would be the first step.

4. If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to the council?

My background as a project coordinator has taught me strong organizational skills and how to plan and carry out projects to completion. My experience with finances will be helpful in many aspects of budgeting and understanding the complexities of municipal spending.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House