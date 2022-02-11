New owners for Racetrack Gas in Lac La Hache

Today as I sit and look out the window it is to see snow pelting down – and here it is Groundhog Day. It will definitely be a surprise if we get an early spring for sure! I am so tired of winter already and am looking forward to spring, even if it means melting snow and muddy driveways. The day after the big snowfall – a whopping foot up here in the hills – means lots of snowplowing to get cleaned up and cleared.

January was typical – lots of snow, freezing rain and sheets of ice. It definitely was not all bad as we had some great sunny days too and these were captured by some great photographers living in our community. Photos of beautiful sunrises, sunsets and many other things were posted. I love photography and enjoy seeing them all and at the same time wishing I could be as talented.

The sale of the Lac La Hache Food Mart/Racetrack gas station in mid-January was the best-kept secret ever. What a surprise to hear that Canco was the successful purchaser, congratulations and welcome to the community.

Two items of interest came up last month – Mount Timothy was featured on the Global News snow report and the other is that Lochlyn Munro is in the new series Peacemaker with John Cena.

The Rolf Zeis Memorial Arena is steadily getting regular maintenance and most recently all the wiring and lighting issues were fixed. The arena is used primarily by the Old Timers hockey league and by the elementary school, although it can be rented for birthday parties, etc.

It appears that public skating is not as popular this year as compared with previous years.

We can all hope that soon our lives will return to some sort of normal so that regular events can start up again.

Congratulations to Pam King of Pam’s Food Services on her one-year anniversary – thank you for servicing the community with all your yummy goodies in the last year. May this next year be as successful for you as the last one!

Jordan Shields is starting up the yoga classes again at the OAPO – the times are Thursday at 6-7 p.m. and Saturday at 9-10 a.m. To participate a vaccine passport is necessary. Please bring a mat and water bottle.

The Community Club is scheduled to hold its monthly meeting on Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. It is also the Annual General Meeting and all are invited to attend. Please be prepared to follow COVID rules and to wear a mask.

