B.C. health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be speaking today on recommendations both for citizens’ daily lives and the health-care system. Adobe stock

B.C. health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be speaking today on recommendations both for citizens’ daily lives and the health-care system. Adobe stock

New masking rules for B.C. to be revealed today

Province expects ‘enhanced masking’ in health-care settings, health minister says

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix says an announcement is coming Thursday on new rules for the province’s health-care facilities, include masking.

Dix did not provide any specifics Wednesday, but said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be taking people through the evidence and make recommendations both for citizens’ daily lives and the health-care system “that will be implemented.”

Dix says the province has previously stated it would expect “enhanced masking” in health-care settings for the respiratory illness season in the fall but did not say whether the new rules will be mandatory.

The minister says ensuring people who are already sick in hospital have the maximum protection possible during the season is important.

The minister says Thursday’s announcement will also include details of the province’s fall vaccine campaign for both COVID-19 and influenza.

In April, the province ended its universal mask mandate in health-care settings, which was put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ ALSO: Premiers to hold virtual news conference on struggling children’s hospitals

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Should non-medical masks be mandatory in Canada?

Health

Previous story
PHOTOS: Stolen totem pole returns to Nisga’a after 94 years in Scotland
Next story
B.C. gurdwara reacts after video of Sikh leader’s shooting leaked to media

Just Posted

Delegates at the Union of B.C. Municipalities have endorsed five resolutions brought forward by the Cariboo Regional District, including a call for more support from the province for towns and cities to implement reconciliation efforts. (UBCM Photo)
B.C. municipalities endorse Cariboo call for provincial support for reconciliation

Amy Simcox’s Grade 5/6 class baked and sold cookies last week to raise money for Morocco earthquake relief. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile Elementary students raise money for Morocco earthquake relief

100 Mile House Wangler Mason PIncott peers out from the penalty box as a brawl breaks out between the Wranglers and Creston Valley Thundercats. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Penalties drag Wranglers down against Thundercats and Eagles

Rose Archie has been skateboarding for most of her life. (Tristan Henry photo)
Secwépemc woman inspires Indigenous youth across North America through skateboarding