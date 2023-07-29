New guide a great way to plan an event in 100 Mile House

District of 100 Mile house event planning guide (Image supplied) District of 100 Mile house event planning guide (Image supplied) District of 100 Mile house event planning guide (Image supplied)

The District of 100 Mile House has a new tool in its toolbox with the release of its Event Planning Guide on Tuesday (July 25).

The guide came about due to recommendations in the 100 Mile House Economic Development Strategy: 2021 and Beyond to Expand Festivals and Events.

“This new Event Planning Guide will support our tourism economy. As a central location in the South Cariboo, 100 Mile House is a great place to host events,” said Mayor Maureen Pinkney. “Plus, we’re already known for hosting many successful events like meetings, reunions, tournaments, shows, and other successful events that generate economic spinoffs for our community.”

The booklet allows users to access contact information originally sourced from the district’s Tourism Asset Inventory project completed late in 2022 and is organized to meet the needs of a wide range of users in planning their events.

Whether a group is applying to host a provincial event and needs to know the community’s accommodation and hosting capacity, is preparing to host a meeting where delegates arrive and stay for the day or even someone planning a family reunion at one of the area’s beautiful lakes, the Event Planning Guide is a great place to start.

“The guide is available in a digital format on the District of 100 Mile House website, allowing local and out-of-town event coordinators access to our user-friendly format,” said Joanne Doddridge, Director of Economic Development and Planning. “This resource compliments our other online investment and marketing resources that we have produced over the past year and it’s a natural extension of our visitor attraction work.”

Find the new Event Planning Guide at http://www.100milehouse.com/our-community/eventplanning-guide.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile HouseLocal News