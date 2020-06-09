Once developed, the Blackwater Project was expected to produce more gold than all other New Gold operations combined. (Submitted image)

New Gold sells Blackwater Gold project for $190 million

The company made the announcement on Tuesday, June 9.

New Gold Inc announced the sale of its Blackwater Project to Artemis Gold for $190 million on Tuesday, June 9.

In a June 9 news release, New Gold Inc wrote that they have entered into an agreement with Artemis Gold for CAD $190 million in cash and are retaining their exposure by keeping an eight percent gold stream and equity stake in Artemis.

As part of the deal, New Gold will acquire 9.9 percent of Artemis’ shares.

In a statement Renaud Adams, CEO of New Gold Inc said, “we believe that surfacing value for Blackwater today, while retaining exposure to the project through a retained gold stream and an equity position in Artemis, allows the Company to transition to the next phase of our growth plan as we continue to reposition the Company for shareholder value creation.”

The Blackwater Gold Project is estimated at $1.8 billion and the project got both Federal and Provincial Environmental Assessment approvals. However, the project still needs to go through the mine permitting phase.

The project consists of the construction, operation and closure of an open-pit gold and silver mine located 110 km southwest of Vanderhoof, B.C. The Blackwater Gold Project sits on the traditional lands of the Ulkatcho (Anahim Lake) First Nation and Lhoosk’uz Dené (Kluskus) Nation.

The Blackwater Gold project is estimated to produce 60,000 tonnes per day of gold and silver ore, for a mine life of 17 years.

READ MORE: Blackwater Gold Project gets approval from the Environmental Assessment Agency

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

mining

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Lucky to be alive’: Jet skier rescued after running out of fuel on northern B.C. river

Just Posted

No answers, no charges one year after death of Toosey’s Sabrina Rosette

RCMP appeal to the community for more information in June 8, 2019 death

‘We just want answers’: 100 Mile House man remembered for love of grandchildren, making others smile

The IIO is currently investigating the June 1 death of Brian William Charles Buss in Kitimat

NStQ nations forgiven $32 million treaty loan by feds

Northern Shuswap Treaty Society and Northern Shuswap Tribal Council celebrating

Are you planning on vacationing within B.C. this year?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Government’s gun legislation leaves confusion, says Lone Butte club

‘We’re all of a similar opinion that the government doesn’t know what they’re doing’

Fines, punishment for CERB ‘fraudsters’, not people who made mistakes: Trudeau

Some people may have received both CERB and wage subsidy

New Gold sells Blackwater Gold project for $190 million

The company made the announcement on Tuesday, June 9.

‘Lucky to be alive’: Jet skier rescued after running out of fuel on northern B.C. river

A helicopter and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were involved in the rescue

Big old trees almost gone forever in B.C., scientists warn

Fewer mammoth old-growth trees remain than you imagine

Former B.C. principal starts scholarship in memory of Jassi Sidhu, killed in India 20 years ago

Sidhu was murdered for marrying against her family’s wishes.

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases total 29 during the past three days

Dr. Bonnie Henry advises on upcoming tourist travel

Cautious Canadians increasingly wearing masks, fear second wave of COVID: Poll

Fifty-three per cent said masks should be mandatory in public and confined spaces

Singh says NDP won’t support Liberal bill that would jail, fine CERB fraudsters

Singh says new criminal penalties will hit poor and racialized people harder

Canadians feel more anxious, drink more alcohol, eat more junk food amid pandemic

Statistics Canada numbers reveal shift in attitudes, behaviours during COVID-19

Most Read